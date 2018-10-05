Tigres and Santos to Meet at Isotopes Park in Liga MX

ALBUQUERQUE, Nuevo MÃ©xico - International soccer is coming for the first time to Albuquerque! Liga MX rivals Tigres and Guerreros Santos Laguna will meet in a friendly at Isotopes Park on Wednesday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. The match is presented by SPD Sports in conjunction with the Albuquerque Isotopes.

"We are proud to bring Liga MX soccer to Isotopes Park for the first time ever," said Isotopes Vice President/General Manager John Traub in conjunction with SPD Sports. "Tigres and Santos are two of the very best clubs of the current decade in Mexico and we are excited to welcome them in New Mexico."

Tigres' six championships and recent success have placed the team amongst the top teams in Liga MX. Los Auriazules have won Liga MX each of the last two years and reached the final of international tournaments Copa Libertadores and CONCACAF Champions League. Mexico's reigning champion may feature stars such as forward AndrÃ©-Pierre Gignac, goalkeeper Nahuel GuzmÃ¡n and Mexican international midfielder JÃ¼rgen Damm. Recently the fans have proved to be truly incomparable, always supporting Tigres in the United States.

Santos Laguna: "Little time, a lot of history", a young and winning team. In just 35 years since its founding, Los Guerreros have played 11 finals and won 6 of them, placing themselves among the best teams in Liga MX. With the CLAUSURA 2018 title they won by beating Toluca 3-2 overall, Los Guerreros got their sixth star and placed in eighth place, just below Tigres (both with 6 crowns and 5 subchampionships). The current champion of Mexico has stars such as forward Julio Furch, the greatest rival goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco and even internationals such as Jonathan Rodriguez and Ayrton Preciado, respectively.

Tickets start at $25 and will be on sale beginning Monday, Oct. 15 at 10am MT. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Isotopes Park Box Office (M-F, 10am-5pm), by ticketmaster.com or by calling 1.800.745.3000.

