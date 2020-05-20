Tides Announce Concert Series Featuring Local Artists

The Norfolk Tides today announced the creation of the JACK UP THE VOLUME CONCERT SERIES, which will be presented by local marine hydraulic company HyVal Industries, Inc. This eight-week virtual concert series will feature local musicians performing a variety of different genres on the Tides Facebook page at 7 pm on Friday nights throughout the spring and summer.

The eight-week series will kick off this Friday night with an appearance by Williamsburg-based Sammy Lee & Paul Todd. Thanks to a partnership with Iota Creative Collective - a local company that seeks to provide access to quality technology and creative industry know-how so local creatives can pursue their craft independently - fans will be able to enjoy different musical tastes over the eight-week stretch. The full schedule of projected artists is:

5/22 - Sammy Lee & Paul Todd (Williamsburg)

5/29 - Nathan Lienard (York County)

6/5 - Red Stapler (Virginia Beach)

6/12 - Jason Cale (Hampton)

6/19 - Hoot N Annie (New Kent)

6/26-7/10: Acts to be announced

"We're excited to offer local artists a platform to share some of their phenomenal music" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "This area is full of so many talented musicians, and we hope this weekly series can provide a brief escape for fans who are looking to add some entertainment at the end of their week. We're thankful that our friends at HyVal Industries partnered with us to present this exciting opportunity."

Fans can watch the Jack Up The Volume Concert Series each Friday night at 7 pm at Facebook.com/NorfolkTides. The concert will air "live" from 7-7:30, with fans able to re-watch the performance again once it concludes.

