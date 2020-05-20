Syracuse Mets Partner with Dunkin' to Bring Coffee and Donuts to Workers at COVID-19 Testing Sites in Syracuse

May 20, 2020 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets, in a continuing community outreach campaign, are working with their partner Dunkin' to recognize the efforts of our front-line Covid-19 workers. On Thursday morning, Dunkin' and the Mets will deliver coffee, donuts, and Mets swag to 180 members of the Onondaga County Health Department at two different locations: The Triage Unit - testing members of our community at the Syracuse Community Health Center on South Salina Street and the County Health Department Inspectors at the Civic Center. Both groups have increased their members with the increased testing workload.

The Mets have stayed in touch with their sponsors and partners during this time, and Dunkin' was looking to continue their support of local healthcare heroes in Central New York. The Syracuse Mets have been in touch with Onondaga County, and the County informed the team of the increased workload that these testing sites are having because of the ramped-up testing effort. The Syracuse Mets put the two groups together.

"We have the ability to bring great organizations together," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Dunkin' has been looking for more people to help, and the County has just done such a great job for our public health. It feels good to be able to play matchmaker to the people who are making a difference in our community."

"We are proud to give back to our local front-line workers as their selfless sacrifices during this crisis inspire all of us to come together to support our communities. We want people on the front lines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," said Eric Stensland, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager. "We thank our friends at the Syracuse Mets for helping to organize this special delivery and hope these donuts and coffee will help our heroes get through a busy day."

The coffee and donuts will be brought to workers at the Civic Center at 8:45 a.m. and the Syracuse Community Health Center at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday as a thank you to those workers. Staff members from Dunkin' will deliver the coffee and donuts while the Syracuse Mets staff will deliver hats to the workers at these locations as an additional thank you for the work they are doing.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.