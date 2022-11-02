Tickets on Sale Right Now Harry Potter Is Coming to the BIG Screen on Friday, November 11

Tickets are on sale right now for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on the Hammons Field Video Board on Friday, November 11!

All witches, wizards, and muggles alike are invited to spend a magical Friday night with the Springfield Cardinals as we kick off Films at the Field with the first of the Harry Potter saga.

As if enjoying Harry Potter on the biggest TV in Southwest Missouri weren't enough, fans can do so from the award-winning outfield at Hammons Field! Tickets are just $10 for general admission to the entire lower seating bowl and the outfield grass.

We have two climate-controlled VIP options with limited capacity available. One is for individual tickets in the SpringNet Champions Club (no food included) for just $15. Luxury Suite Rentals are also available for up to 18 guests for just $150.

To reserve a suite, email Levi Smith at lsmith@cardinals.com.

The movie will start at 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm. There will be fun, Harry Potter-themed activities for families to enjoy once you enter the ballpark! Hammons Field's Clear Bag Policy is still in place for Films at the Field.

Concessions stands will be open for fans to enjoy a variety of snacks and beverages, including movie-themed beverages for both kids and adults! Please note that Hammons Field is a cash-less stadium.

