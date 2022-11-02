2023 Home Game Times Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce start times for all home games at Arvest Ballpark during the 2023 season. Opening Night will be at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th while the home and regular season finale will be played on Sunday, September 17th at 2:05 p.m.

A printable PDF version of the 2023 regular season schedule is now available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown that will detail all of the start times and opponents.

Game Times

The Naturals will continue to use a standard start time of 7:05 p.m. for most Tuesday through Friday home games while weekend games will typically start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. There are some exceptions to those start times as the team will play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th; 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 1st; 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th; and 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 3rd.

The only other exceptions to the game times listed above will be for our two (2) Education Day Games on Tuesday, May 2nd and Tuesday, May 16th that will both begin at 11:05 a.m. while our Matinee Baseball/Summer Camp Day that is scheduled on Wednesday, June 14th will start at 12:05 p.m.

Game dates and times are subject to change.

Stay tuned in January for the announcement of our 2023 promotional schedule while discounted ticket packages are currently on sale for the upcoming season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can visit www.nwanaturals.com, email tickets@nwanaturals.com, or call (479) 927-4900 for more information.

The Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including season tickets, mini packs, groups, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

