Tickets on Sale for RFCLA at UCLA this Saturday February 15

February 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby season has arrived, and the wait is over-single-game tickets for Rugby Football Club Los Angeles' 2025 Home Opener are on sale now!

With the NFL season coming to a close, there's no better way for sports fans to keep the adrenaline pumping than with the fastest-growing, hardest-hitting collision sport in the USA. Major League Rugby kicks off in just nine days, and RFCLA is ready for the undertaking.

RFCLA opens their 2025 MLR campaign on Saturday, February 15th, at 6 PM, in a showdown against the reigning MLR champions, the New England Free Jacks, at Wallis Annenberg Stadium (UCLA). It's a must-attend event as Los Angeles looks to make a bold statement against the league's top team.

This season's squad is stacked with talent, including Argentine international Gonzalo Bertranou, Australian 7's and Super Rugby star Billy Meakes in midfield, and homegrown Californian, Christian Dyer-all set to bring world-class rugby to LA.

"This is a huge season for RFCLA," said Steve Hoiles, President of Rugby Football Club Los Angeles. "We've built a squad that can compete at the highest level, and we're ready to bring world-class rugby to Los Angeles. The energy at Wallis Annenberg Stadium is going to be electric, and we can't wait for our fans to be part of it."

Expect nonstop action, big tackles, and a high scoring match as RFCLA brings top-tier rugby to the heart of Los Angeles.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Single Tickets now available.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.