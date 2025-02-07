RFCLA Roster Set for MLR 2025
February 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
The 2025 Rugby Football Club Los Angeles have finalized their squad ahead of the 2025 MLR Season which is just 8 days away!
With five new players formally added to the squad, RFCLA 2025 squad is complete, just 8 days before their season opener at 6pm on Saturday, February 15th at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.
One of the Clubs key new signings is Former All Blacks U20 and Wider Moana Pasifika Squad member, Maliu Niuafe. Maliu Niuafe joins RFCLA follow an off season in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo: RFCLA Media
Niuafe arrived in Los Angeles just last week, and put straight to work, and quickly elevate form the RFCLA Extended Training Squad to join the 2025 MLR Seniors.
Rounding the squad was the inclusion of four more players in the RFCLA Wider Training Squad in Israeli International Scrum-half Omer Levinson and RFCLA 2025 Draft and Santa Monica Tight Head Prop Patrick Beatie.
2024 fill-in flyhalf and Belmont Shore standout Sean Nolan has also been added to the RFCLA Extended Squad alongside New Zealander and USA Eligible utility back Cam Gerlach, who has been applying his trade in the NPC in the 2024 off-season. Cam Gerlach boots up ahead of training. Photo: RFCLA Media
The 2025 RFCLA MLR Senior and Extended Training Squad
As of February 6th, 2025.
Props
Conor Young - Canada*
Dane Zander - Australia
Declan Leaney - Australia
Lincoln Sii - United States
Alessandro Heaney - Ireland and United States
Cronan Gleeson - Ireland
Maliu Niuafe - New Zealand
Hookers
Mike Sosene Feagai - United States*
Benjamin Strang - New Zealand and United States
Ben Sugars - England
Locks
Jason Damm - United States*
Mikaea Wynyard - United States
Reegan O'Gorman - Canada
Lucas Bur - Argentina
Lock - Jurie van Vuuren - South Africa
Backrow
Tim Anstee - Australia
Semi Kunatani - Fiji*+
Ben Houston - Australia
Matthew Heaton - Canada*^
Ed Timpson - England
Halfback
Tasman Smith - Australia and United States
Gonzalo Bertranou - Argentina*^
Flyhalf
Christian Lealiifano - Australia and Samoa*^
Matthew Anticev - United States
Centers
Billy Meakes - Australia
Nick Chan - Australia
William Leonard - Ireland and United States
Matias Jensen - Australia
Seth Purdey - Canada
Wingers
Andrew Coe - Canada*^
Robert Mapa - Australia and United States
Jack Shaw - Canada
Christian Dyer - United States*
Fullback
Rory van Vugt - New Zealand
Vaughen Isaacs - South Africa
Fullback - Reese Macdonald - New Zealand
Extended Squad / APC
Patrick Beatie - Prop - USA
Omer Levinson - Halfback - Israel* & USA
Sean Nolan - Flyhalf - Ireland & USA
Cam Gerlach - Fullback/Flyhalf - New Zealand & USA
Coaches
Steve Hoiles.- DOR & Head Coach - Australia
David Dennis - Senior Assistant Coach - Australia
Sam Harris - Attack Coach - Australia
Lucas Baistrocchi, Director of Athletic Performance - Argentina
Luke Richmond - Head Of Performance Analytics - USA
Management
Marc Carter, GM of Rugby - Wales
Matthew Gelhaus - Rugby Operations Manager - USA
Dr Moin Salah, MD, MBA - Medical Director.
Shauna Ericksen - Head Athletic Trainer - USA
Kristin Oliphant - Assistant Athletic Trainer - USA
Check out the link to all the player bios here.
*Internationally Capped
^Rugby World Cup Capped
+Olympic Gold Medalist
Catch the all the MLR action in LA in 2025! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!
