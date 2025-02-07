RFCLA Roster Set for MLR 2025

February 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The 2025 Rugby Football Club Los Angeles have finalized their squad ahead of the 2025 MLR Season which is just 8 days away!

With five new players formally added to the squad, RFCLA 2025 squad is complete, just 8 days before their season opener at 6pm on Saturday, February 15th at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

One of the Clubs key new signings is Former All Blacks U20 and Wider Moana Pasifika Squad member, Maliu Niuafe. Maliu Niuafe joins RFCLA follow an off season in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo: RFCLA Media

Niuafe arrived in Los Angeles just last week, and put straight to work, and quickly elevate form the RFCLA Extended Training Squad to join the 2025 MLR Seniors.

Rounding the squad was the inclusion of four more players in the RFCLA Wider Training Squad in Israeli International Scrum-half Omer Levinson and RFCLA 2025 Draft and Santa Monica Tight Head Prop Patrick Beatie.

2024 fill-in flyhalf and Belmont Shore standout Sean Nolan has also been added to the RFCLA Extended Squad alongside New Zealander and USA Eligible utility back Cam Gerlach, who has been applying his trade in the NPC in the 2024 off-season. Cam Gerlach boots up ahead of training. Photo: RFCLA Media

The 2025 RFCLA MLR Senior and Extended Training Squad

As of February 6th, 2025.

Props

Conor Young - Canada*

Dane Zander - Australia

Declan Leaney - Australia

Lincoln Sii - United States

Alessandro Heaney - Ireland and United States

Cronan Gleeson - Ireland

Maliu Niuafe - New Zealand

Hookers

Mike Sosene Feagai - United States*

Benjamin Strang - New Zealand and United States

Ben Sugars - England

Locks

Jason Damm - United States*

Mikaea Wynyard - United States

Reegan O'Gorman - Canada

Lucas Bur - Argentina

Lock - Jurie van Vuuren - South Africa

Backrow

Tim Anstee - Australia

Semi Kunatani - Fiji*+

Ben Houston - Australia

Matthew Heaton - Canada*^

Ed Timpson - England

Halfback

Tasman Smith - Australia and United States

Gonzalo Bertranou - Argentina*^

Flyhalf

Christian Lealiifano - Australia and Samoa*^

Matthew Anticev - United States

Centers

Billy Meakes - Australia

Nick Chan - Australia

William Leonard - Ireland and United States

Matias Jensen - Australia

Seth Purdey - Canada

Wingers

Andrew Coe - Canada*^

Robert Mapa - Australia and United States

Jack Shaw - Canada

Christian Dyer - United States*

Fullback

Rory van Vugt - New Zealand

Vaughen Isaacs - South Africa

Fullback - Reese Macdonald - New Zealand

Extended Squad / APC

Patrick Beatie - Prop - USA

Omer Levinson - Halfback - Israel* & USA

Sean Nolan - Flyhalf - Ireland & USA

Cam Gerlach - Fullback/Flyhalf - New Zealand & USA

Coaches

Steve Hoiles.- DOR & Head Coach - Australia

David Dennis - Senior Assistant Coach - Australia

Sam Harris - Attack Coach - Australia

Lucas Baistrocchi, Director of Athletic Performance - Argentina

Luke Richmond - Head Of Performance Analytics - USA

Management

Marc Carter, GM of Rugby - Wales

Matthew Gelhaus - Rugby Operations Manager - USA

Dr Moin Salah, MD, MBA - Medical Director.

Shauna Ericksen - Head Athletic Trainer - USA

Kristin Oliphant - Assistant Athletic Trainer - USA

*Internationally Capped

^Rugby World Cup Capped

+Olympic Gold Medalist

Catch the all the MLR action in LA in 2025! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!

