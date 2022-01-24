Tickets on Sale for College Baseball at Whataburger Field

January 24, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Play ball! Texas and Texas A&M headline the college lineup at Whataburger Field in 2022. The 12-game slate also features Illinois, Kansas, Wichita State, Iowa, Pepperdine and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Click Here for Schedule and Ticket Information.

The Jayhawks and Illini open their respective campaigns with a three-game series at Whataburger Field February 18-20. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for youth, seniors, and military.

The Longhorns, ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason top-50 poll, are back in Corpus Christi for a two-game set against the Islanders on Tuesday, February 22 and Wednesday, February 23.

Series passes for UT-TAMUCC are $30. Single-game tickets are $20 for Premium & Field Reserved sections and $18 for Reserved. Youth, seniors and military are eligible for a $2 discount.

The 2022 Kleberg Bank College Classic, set for February 25-27, is comprised of the Islanders, Wichita State, Iowa and Pepperdine.

KBCC Weekend Passes are $27 and single-day tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $10 for students, faculty and staff, youth, seniors, and military.

In the Whataburger Field college finale, the Islanders and Aggies square off in a Tuesday, April 12 tilt. First pitch 6:35 PM.

Aggies-Islanders tickets are $20 for Premium & Field Reserved sections and $18 for Reserved. Youth, seniors, and military receive a $2 discount.

Priced at $72 for nine games, our 2022 TAMUCC All-Access Pass allows entry for Longhorns-Islanders and Aggies-Islanders, as well as the Kleberg Bank College Classic.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from January 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.