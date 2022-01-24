Naturals Offering Customizable Valentine's Day Packs for Fans

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that their Team Store will be offering fans customizable Valentine's Day Packs for men, women, and kids for only $25.00.

Each of these Valentine's Day Packs (valued at over $60.00) includes a $15 Arvest Ballpark Gift Card, two tickets to the Naturals home opener against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) on Tuesday, April 12th, and your choice of one of the following items: Red Championship Hat; Grey Championship Hat; Women's Tarpoon Hat; Strike Mascot Doll; Sinker Mascot Doll.

The Valentine's Day Packs will only be available online, and quantities are limited. Fans interested in purchasing a pack can visit the Naturals online Team Store. The offer ends on Monday, February 14th.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

