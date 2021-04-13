Tickets for May Sea Dogs Games Go on Sale Wednesday

April 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release









The crowd at Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs

(Portland Sea Dogs) The crowd at Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs(Portland Sea Dogs)

Portland, Maine - Tickets for May Sea Dogs games will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 14th at 12:00 noon. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500. No on-site ticket sales will be permitted to start the season.

The Sea Dogs open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs have 12 games in May, a six game homestand against the Fisher Cats May 4th-9th and a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats May 25th-30th.

Hadlock Field will open at 28% capacity (2,087 fans). To allow for potential changes to our capacity limits, we will be selling tickets on a month-to-month basis. Tickets for May games will on sale April 14th, tickets for June games will go on sale in mid-May, tickets for July games in mid-June, August games will be available for sale in July, and September games will go on sale in August.

The ballpark has been laid out in seating pods of 2-8 seats. Each pod is located at least six feet from the next pod. Fans must buy the entire pod of seats. Any separating seat that is not part of a pod will be tied up so it can't be used.

Ticket prices for the 2021 season are $19.00 for box seats, $18.00 for reserved seats, and $17.00 for grandstand seats.

Sky Boxes are available to rent for up to eight people for $300.00 per game. For more information on Sky Boxes visit seadogs.com or call the Sea Dogs Tickets Office at 207-879-9500.

Fans are asked to use our mobile ticketing or print-at-home options. Tickets will be sent directly to your phone, where fans can enter the ballpark through our touchless ticket scanners, which will allow guests to enter the stadium faster and safer.

Every Wednesday throughout the season will be a bobblehead giveaway. May is highlighted by the first of two Bobby Dalbec and Darwinzon Hernandez bobblehead giveaways. On Wednesday, May 5th the first 500 fans will receive a Bobby Dalbec bobblehead with a home run counter, courtesy of Royal River Heat Pumps and on Wednesday, May 26th, the first 500 fans will receive a Darwinzon Hernandez bobblehead. The first fireworks show of the season will take place on Friday, May 28th followed by Superhero Day on Saturday, May 29th. Additionally, the Sea Dogs will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Day and wear pink jerseys on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9th. For a complete list of May promotions, visit our promotions page.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can visit seadogs.com for additional information or contact the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or by emailing tickets@seadogs.com.

All fans will be required to be masked at all times, even while seated. The only exception will be when fans are in their seats and actively eating or drinking. Nobody will be permitted into the ballpark without a mask and anyone violating the mask rule in the ballpark will be removed. A complete list of Hadlock Field COVID-19 health and safety protocols is available at seadogs.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 13, 2021

Tickets for May Sea Dogs Games Go on Sale Wednesday - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.