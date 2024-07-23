Tickets for DC Power Football Club's 2024/25 USL Super League Season Are Now on Sale

July 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club have today announced that tickets for the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League regular season home games are now available for purchase. To purchase tickets to watch Power FC at Audi Field, go to dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets. The priority access sale begins at 10 a.m. EDT, while general public tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. The seven home games for the second half of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League regular season will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through the end of Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus through Feb. 13, 2025, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for Sept. 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

"The launch of ticket sales is Power FC's official entry to bringing more live Women's Soccer to the DMV," President and Co-Owner of DC Power FC, Jordan Stuart said. "Our home match days will offer premium fan engagement, catering to both the seasoned soccer supporters and accessibility to new fans looking to experience live, professional soccer for the first time. With the support of a vibrant soccer community behind us, we anticipate Power FC having a home field advantage at Audi Field against any opponent."

VIEW POWER FC 2024 SCHEDULE: The 2024/25 USL Super League 1st Half Schedule

1st Half 2024/25 Power FC Home Schedule - Audi Field

Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 PM vs. Fort Lauderdale FC

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:00 PM vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 PM vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 PM vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:00 PM vs. Lexington Sporting Club

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2:00 PM vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM vs. Brooklyn FC

2nd Half 2024/25 Power FC Home Schedule

TBD vs. Fort Lauderdale FC

TBD vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

TBD vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

TBD vs. Dallas Trinity FC

TBD vs. Lexington Sporting Club

TBD vs. Carolina Ascent FC

TBD vs. Brooklyn FC

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from July 23, 2024

Tickets for DC Power Football Club's 2024/25 USL Super League Season Are Now on Sale - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.