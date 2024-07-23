Tickets for DC Power Football Club's 2024/25 USL Super League Season Are Now on Sale
July 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club have today announced that tickets for the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League regular season home games are now available for purchase. To purchase tickets to watch Power FC at Audi Field, go to dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets. The priority access sale begins at 10 a.m. EDT, while general public tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. The seven home games for the second half of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League regular season will be announced at a later date.
The inaugural Super League season kicks off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through the end of Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus through Feb. 13, 2025, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for Sept. 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.
"The launch of ticket sales is Power FC's official entry to bringing more live Women's Soccer to the DMV," President and Co-Owner of DC Power FC, Jordan Stuart said. "Our home match days will offer premium fan engagement, catering to both the seasoned soccer supporters and accessibility to new fans looking to experience live, professional soccer for the first time. With the support of a vibrant soccer community behind us, we anticipate Power FC having a home field advantage at Audi Field against any opponent."
VIEW POWER FC 2024 SCHEDULE: The 2024/25 USL Super League 1st Half Schedule
1st Half 2024/25 Power FC Home Schedule - Audi Field
Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 PM vs. Fort Lauderdale FC
Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:00 PM vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 PM vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 PM vs. Dallas Trinity FC
Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:00 PM vs. Lexington Sporting Club
Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2:00 PM vs. Carolina Ascent FC
Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM vs. Brooklyn FC
2nd Half 2024/25 Power FC Home Schedule
TBD vs. Fort Lauderdale FC
TBD vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
TBD vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
TBD vs. Dallas Trinity FC
TBD vs. Lexington Sporting Club
TBD vs. Carolina Ascent FC
TBD vs. Brooklyn FC
