Brooklyn FC Welcomes Isabel Cox and Sasha Pickard

July 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

The new players join Brooklyn FC as Forward and Defender ahead of the inaugural Super League Season

Brooklyn, N.Y., July 23, 2024-Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed two new players ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Isabel Cox and Sasha Pickard were selected for their incredible potential as they demonstrated early achievements on the field in their previous clubs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Isabel and Sasha to the Brooklyn FC team," said CEO Max Mansfield. "They truly embody the club's values through their hard work, achievements, and approach to football. We are undoubtedly gearing up for an incredible start to the season!"

Isabel Cox (Forward) is originally from Greensboro, N.C. She set a new program record for her five-year Carolina career with 110 career appearances, which are tied for third all-time in NCAA Division I women's soccer history and also ranks second in ACC history for student-athletes who played their entire career at an ACC school.

Sasha Pickard (Defender) is from Saratoga, CA, and previously played for the University of Alabama, where she was the third player in program history to reach 100 game appearances. In 2023, she ranked 20th nationally in career games played, with 100 over her five years, and set the program record for minutes played, with 8,170 over her career.

Brooklyn FC will announce additional players and its coaching staff in the coming weeks as it prepares to kick off its first women's season on August 31st.

