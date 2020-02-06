Tickets.com Becomes Official Loons Ticket Provider

February 6, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce a new partnership with Tickets.com that will begin with the upcoming 2020 season. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tickets.com has partnerships with Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, the National Hockey League, major arenas and large performing arts organizations and even provided the ticketing platform for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games.

"We are very excited to be working with Tickets.com as our new ticket sales system," Director of Business Applications & Analytics Eric Ramseyer said. "TDC offers superior technology and innovation which will better serve our fans' needs."

Tickets.com is a leading provider of event ticketing solutions. Delivering the latest in ticketing technology, they offer the advanced ProVenue® ticketing platform which will enable Loons fans to maximize their experience. ProVenue is a full service, integrated ticketing solution entirely devoted to optimizing the patron's desktop and mobile ticketing experience.

The intuitive interface streamlines everything from buying tickets to managing account preferences. It centers on the patron experience, providing a higher level of flexibility and usability. It will be the first time fans can exchange dates for tickets on their own using their online account.

"Loons fans will have more flexibility than ever in how they purchase Loons tickets and manage their ticket accounts," Ramseyer said. "From mobile ticketing to sending tickets to friends or families, these options are all available with TDC."

Following the 2017 season, Tickets.com entered into a new long-term partnership with MiLB making it the organization's first-ever official ticketing provider. This was the first time all participating clubs were given access to a universal ticketing technology and customer experience data, providing access to untapped business potential to drive meaningful fan experiences.

Some of their current partnerships include: Texas Rangers (MLB), Cleveland Indians (MLB), Chicago Cubs (MLB), Buffalo Sabres (NHL), Texas Longhorns (NCAA), West Michigan Whitecaps (MiLB), Lansing Lugnuts (MiLB), Pro Football Hall of Fame.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 2ND

In preparation for the upcoming season, the 14th in Loons history, single game tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 2nd at 9 a.m. It will fans first opportunity hand-pick any single date they want to come to a game.

Tickets.com, LLC is a privately held subsidiary of MLB Advanced Media, LP, the interactive media and Internet division of Major League Baseball. First incorporated in 1995 and later rebranded as Tickets.com in 2001, the company was initially a merger of nine ticketing firms.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

