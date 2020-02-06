Register Now for the 2020 Meijer Baseball Academy

SOUTH BEND, IN - Registration is now open for the 2020 Meijer Baseball Academy, a baseball clinic taught by South Bend Cubs players and coaches. Two, three-day sessions will be held at Four Winds Field July 22-24 and August 5-7.

"These camps are one of the highlights of the year for our players," said South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "I'm in my sixth year of managing the Baseball Academy and every year, our players ask me to participate. They love being able to pass on what they have learned throughout their careers and help some of our more advanced academy members take their game to the next level."

Over the course of the three-day camp, participants will learn about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and base running. Registration is open to kids ages 6 to 12. Due to the high number of participants and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is capped at 85 kids. Parents and guardians only need to register for one camp as the same skills are taught in both sessions.

All attendees will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four (4) tickets to a South Bend Cubs game where all academy campers will participate in a pre-game recognition on the field. The registration fee for one, three-day session is $125.00 per child.

Check-in for the first day of each session will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Camps will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. The deadline to register for either camp is June 22. To sign up, download the application and wavier form and email it to Marketing@SouthBendCubs.com. Payments can be mailed or dropped off at the South Bend Cubs main office at Four Winds Field. Registration is not complete until payment has been received.

Through the South Bend Cubs Facebook and Twitter pages, Meijer will hold a contest to award free admission to four lucky winners. Contest details will be available on the Cubs social media pages in March and April.

