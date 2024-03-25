Tickets Available for Indiana vs. Ball State at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - For the third time in eight years, Victory Field will host a college baseball game between Indiana University (away) and Ball State University (home). Tickets are on sale today for the Hoosiers-Cardinals matchup set for Tuesday, April 23, at 6 PM. Gates open at 5 PM.

Assigned seating is available for $8 to 14 per ticket. Premium tickets are also available in the Yuengling Landing for $30 and Elements Financial Club for $80, and picnic areas and suites may be booked at regular rental prices. Active-duty military and veterans receive $2 off per ticket, and children 2 and under get in free.

The Hoosiers, who finished the 2023 season with a 43-20 record after bowing out in the NCAA Regional at Kentucky, are off to a 12-12 start in 2024 with two wins vs. ranked opponents - 7-2 over No. 18 Coastal Carolina and 9-7 over No. 25 Dallas Baptist. The Cardinals went 36-23 last year and also had their season end in the NCAA Regional at Kentucky. They are currently 13-12 this season.

"The stakes are high anytime we host a college baseball game at Victory Field, and this year is no different," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We're ready to welcome Indiana University and Ball State University back to the Vic for a thrilling matchup, with both programs seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament."

Since 2015, the Hoosiers are 5-1 in six games played at Victory Field, including 4-3 and 9-3 wins over Ball State in 2017 and '19.

Indians mini plans and single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

