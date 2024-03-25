Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights March 29-31

March 25, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS begins Friday, March 29 with a three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, that runs through Sunday, March 31 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, March 29, 2024, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Opening Day Street Carnival: Join the the Jumbo Shrimp three hours before first pitch as they shut down A. Philip Randolph Blvd for an Opening Day Street Carnival! There will be a rock wall, tailgate games, a DJ in the streets, plus all kinds of great activities for everyone! Ditch work early and help make Opening Day the holiday it should be!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Opening Night Fireworks: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Opening Night as the Jumbo Shrimp welcome back fans to the ballpark for the 2024 season!

Saturday, March 30, 2024, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by VyStar Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Opening Weekend Shirt Giveaway, presented by VyStar Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage: This year, the competition has been creamed, when it comes to shirt designs. Be sure to get to the ballpark early as the Jumbo Shrimp pop the lid on this giveaway as soon the gates open.

Sunday, March 31, 2024, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 2-2:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

It's Easter: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and an Easter Bunny for an outfield egg hunt before the game! There will also be a special Easter picnic and tickets can be purchased.

