Ticket Sales Underway for Reds Game in Dayton

March 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons have announced that ticket sales for the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply are underway. Tickets may be purchased via the Dragons Box Office, via phone, or through Ticketmaster (see options to purchase tickets below).

Tickets may also be purchased directly at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1600624CDB745B93

The game, featuring the Cincinnati Reds against a team of Reds minor league prospects, will be played at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25 at Day Air Ballpark. The game is a thank you effort from the Dragons and Reds in support of the tremendous fan support of Dragons Baseball as the Dragons get set to begin their 25th season. The game will conclude the Reds spring training schedule for 2025 prior to their traditional home opener on Thursday, March 27 against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 pm.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing is as follows:

Lawn Seating: $12.00

Standing Room: $10.00

The current Reds 40-man roster includes 21 former Dragons including premier players like infielders Elly De La Cruz, and Matt McLain, catcher Tyler Stephenson, outfielders TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild, and pitchers Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Alexis Diaz, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Rhett Lowder, and Tony Santillan. The list of former Dragons currently with the Reds also includes pitchers Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, and Carson Spiers; infielder Noelvi Marte, and outfielders Blake Dunn, Rece Hinds, and Jacob Hurtubise.

The list of Dragons players who became famous Reds players over the last quarter century is an extremely impressive one, headed by former National League Most Valuable Player Joey Votto, who spent two seasons with the Dragons. The list also includes many other legendary names such as Jay Bruce, Adam Dunn, Johnny Cueto, Todd Frazier, and Billy Hamilton.

The Reds opponent in the game will be a team of prospects from the Cincinnati farm system, some of whom will open the 2025 season with the Dragons. This will give Dragons fans another opportunity to see former Dayton players who have advanced beyond Dayton within the Reds farm system. Current Minor League players frequently ranked among the Reds top prospects who played in Dayton include infielders Edwin Arroyo, Sal Stewart, and Cam Collier; starting pitcher Chase Petty, and outfielders Hector Rodriguez, Ethan O'Donnell, Jay Allen II, and Carlos Jorge. Some of these players may potentially play in the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply on March 25.

The game will also feature new Reds manager Terry Francona, a future hall of famer who has won two World Series championships and been victorious in nearly 2,000 career games over 23 seasons in the dugout.

This game will mark the fourth visit by the Reds to Day Air Ballpark. The Reds first visited in 2007 when they battled the Marlins in a spring training game. They also visited for exhibition games in 2009 and 2017 when the Reds met teams of Minor League prospects. Many of the players who played on the "Reds Futures" teams in those two games eventually became key members of the Reds at the big league level.

The Dayton Dragons open the 2025 season, their 25th season, on April 4 at West Michigan, with their home opener scheduled for April 8 at 7:05 pm against Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark.

Dragons 2025 Season Tickets plans and options for Group Outings/Hospitality Seating remain available.

Season Ticket Plans

The most popular plans feature 8-game or 16-game packages. The Dragons popular Season Ticket Club returns in 2025. Newly added is a 10% gift card (10% of the total value of all tickets purchased), free gifts, and three free events (meet the team, movie night, end of year appreciation party). Larger packages including half-season and full-season plans are also available.

Other season ticket benefits include, for all plans:

o Free ticket exchange program for any missed games

o 20% monthly discounts in the team store

o Best pricing on rental suites, party decks, or any other group outings

o A personal ticket rep to provide assistance all season

o Opportunity to purchase parking passes

o Discounted or free playoff tickets

o First access to other events (concerts, exhibitions, comedians, etc.)

Go to this link for more information on season tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group Outings

Group outings are available through the Dragons including Boost Engagement luxury suites, Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair, Pepsi party deck, Centerfield party deck, Ace Home Services Café Deck, and group seating in the seating bowl. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

The Dragons two group packages (Home Run and Grand Slam) are available for purchase. Home Run package groups of 50 and Grand Slam package groups of 100 or more will receive $5.00 per ticket in baseball bucks complimentary of the Dragons. Additionally, the group leader will receive either two or four parking passes.

Go to this link for more information on group outings and hospitality options:

https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

