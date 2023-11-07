Ticket Packs and Store Sales Highlight Cubs Black Friday Deals on November 24

SOUTH BEND, IN - For the tenth year in a row, the South Bend Cubs will offer one of their best ticket deals of the year for Black Friday. The 10-ticket Black Friday Package will be available to purchase online only beginning at midnight on November 24. Only 100 packages available.

The Cubs Den Team Store has also announced their 2023 Holiday Sale schedule which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals. More details are available.

The Black Friday Ticket Package includes 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2024 regular season game. Vouchers can be redeemed after single-game tickets go on sale in mid-March. Also included in the Black Friday deal is a voucher good for any South Bend Cubs adjustable hat (up to $24.99 in value), four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Box Office, any Four Winds Field concession stands, and the Cubs Den Team Store.

Valued over $230, this all-inclusive holiday bundle is $109 with only 100 available for purchase. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at midnight on Friday, November 25 at SouthBendCubs.com. Packages must be purchased online and are not available by phone or at the Box Office. Package price does not include $10 processing and handling fee.

