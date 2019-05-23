Thursday's Double Header Postponed Until a Later Date
May 23, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Tonight's game has been postponed due to field conditions. Tickets to tonight's game can be exchanged to any 2019 Regular Season Game.
