2019 Skills Camp Dates Announced

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts are excited to announce the dates to the 2019 Skill Camp. The Modesto Nuts Skills Camp provides young individuals the opportunity to learn from the up-and-coming professionals of the game. Whether your child is the next Trevor Story or is just interested in improving his/ her skills, the Modesto Nuts Skills Camp encourages a fun and engaging experience for all children. Your child will develop his/ her skills at our three-day morning camp. Participants will learn the fundamentals of hitting, catching, defense, and base running. Small groups and player interaction make this camp a hit year after year!

Dates: Thursday, July 11th - Saturday, July 13th

Time: 9AM - 12PM

Included: Lunch (served at 12PM), baseball cap, (1) ticket for each days game, and graduation certificates (presented on field, prior to the Modesto Nuts Game on Sat. July 13th)

For more information regarding the Nuts 2019 Skills Camp, call the Nuts front office at 209-572-4487. You can find the order form at modestonuts.com, under the Community tab > Kids Club Page. Please fill out and send to P.O. Box 883 - Modesto, CA 95353 or email the form to kate@modestonuts.com.

