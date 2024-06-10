Thunder's First Homestand in 2024 Draws Great Turnout

Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, want to thank the best fans in baseball and all of our business and community partners for their continued support after the first homestand of the 2024 season. The Thunder drew a total of 40,450 fans through their first six home games, averaging 6,742 per game, with the largest crowd coming on June 8th totaling 7,579.

"There's a reason why we call our fans the best in baseball," said President Jeff Hurley. "Their loyalty, passion, and genuine love for our team and organization is what drives us every day to give them the best product possible."

The Thunder had crowds of over 7,000 fans on three consecutive nights:

Thursday, June 6th 7,151 | Friday, June 7th 7,208 | Saturday, June 8th 7,579

During the homestand the Thunder hosted the first Pork Roll Friday of the year, the first Tail Waggin' Wednesday, two post-game firework shows, Boomer's Birthday Celebration, and LGBTQ+ Pride Night just to name a few. Post-game firework shows on Thursday, June 6th and Saturday, June 8th.

"We couldn't be happier with the turnout from our first homestand this season." Said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "When you step into Trenton Thunder Ballpark, you enter into our home, and we want to provide our guests with the best possible experience that will keep them coming back for more."

Thunder Value Days will continue throughout the summer with Tuesday $1 hot dogs and kids eat free. Kids 12 & under will receive a concession voucher for a FREE hot dog, snack, and bottle of water on Tuesdays. Thirsty Thursdays will kick off the Home of the Four Day Weekend'Ãâ¢ with great beer specials that last until the middle of the fifth inning. Pork Roll Fridays continue with your Thunder taking the field in special uniforms, and Case's Pork Roll sandwiches priced at just $2. And Thunder Happy Hours on Saturdays with early entry where fans can enjoy great beer specials prior to the game.

Your Thunder return home on June 14th for a three-game series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beginning at 7:00 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our Breast Cancer Awareness Night Presented by Machestic Dragons and Pork Roll Friday! To purchase tickets, call the Radius 180 Box Office at (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

