Thunderbolts Travel to Fayetteville this Weekend for Pair of Games

March 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Coming off a bounce-back performance in their win over the Havoc on Sunday at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts are 7-1-1 in their last 9 games as they hit the road to Fayetteville, North Carolina to take on the Marksmen this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The weekend got off to a rough start as the Thunderbolts were shut out 2-0 in Knoxville on Friday in their only regulation loss since February 8th. The bright spot of the game was Cole Ceci, who kept Evansville in the game the whole way by stopping 44 of 46 shots. On Sunday at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts returned to form with a 4-3 win over the Huntsville Havoc, with goals from Aidan Litke, Benjamin Lindberg, Myles Abbate, and with 2:10 remaining to break a 3-3 tie, Logan vande Meerakker.

The Week Ahead:

This Friday and Saturday, the Thunderbolts will be in Fayetteville to take on the Marksmen, opening face-off on Friday set for 6:00pm CT, 5:00pm CT on Saturday. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's Westside.

Coming Soon:

The road action will continue for Evansville after this weekend, as the Thunderbolts will make their final regular season trip to Quad City on Thursday, March 20th. The Thunderbolts return to Ford Center on Saturday, March 22nd as they host the Storm for Jurassic Night, featuring specialty game-worn Jurassic jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, and replica jerseys which will be on sale at the Thunderbolts Merchandise Stand. There will also be Dino Races on the ice during intermission.

Scouting the Opponent:

Fayetteville Marksmen:

Record: 23-18-4, 50 Points, T-5th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Dalton Hunter (18 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Dalton Hunter (31 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Ryan Kenny (20-9-4, .915 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs FAY: Did Not Meet

The Marksmen were idle this past weekend, last playing on February 28th and March 1st at Macon, where they were defeated 5-3 on the 28th and 3-1 on the 1st. On the 28th, John Aonso scored two goals and Sam Anzai scored one goal, while Khristian Acosta scored Fayetteville's lone goal on the 1st. The Marksmen will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this Wednesday morning before hosting Evansville on Friday and Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 52 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P, 45 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 12 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 3/11: F Aiden Wagner placed on waivers

Thur. 3/6: G Ty Taylor returned from call-up to Orlando (ECHL)

Thur. 3/6: D Mackenze Stewart signed to contract

Thur. 3/6: D Bronson Adams placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

