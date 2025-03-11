Rivermen Sign Charles Farmer Among Multiple Roster Moves

March 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have signed forward Charles Farmer to the active roster among other moves this week by the Rivermen.

Farmer, a native of Blainville, Quebec, in Canada, will be entering his first-ever season in professional hockey following five years of Canadian college hockey with Nipissing University and Laurentian University. Farmer has started in 92 games at the Canadian University level and has garnered 64 points (24 goals, 40 assists) in that span. Farmer also saw action in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League and the Québec Junior Hockey League before starting college.

In addition to the signing of Farmer, the Rivermen have also signed Michael Ferrandino to a full contract and have waived forward John Kaljian, and defensemen Jordan Gagnon, and Gehrig Lindberg. Defenseman Ryan Devine has been placed on team suspension.

The first-place Peoria Rivermen will be on the road this weekend as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears this Friday and Saturday at 6:05 pm central.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.