Quad City's Brent Moran Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

March 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Brent Moran of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for March 3-9.

Moran went 2-0-0, posting a 0.50 goals against average, a 0.986 save percentage, and one shutout in leading the Storm to a pair of wins over first-place Peoria. By taking two of three from the Rivermen over the weekend, Quad City moved into the eighth and final playoff spot with just four weeks remaining.

On Friday, Moran recorded his third shutout of the season by stopping 44 shots, 21 in the final period alone, in Quad City's 4-0 blanking of the Rivermen. The following night, Moran made 25 saves in the Storm's 5-1 win over Peoria.

Now in his second season with Quad City, the Orleans, ON native is 17-12-3 with a 2.87 goals against average and a 0.919 save percentage. Moran currently ranks first in shootout wins (three - tied), second in shutouts (three - tied), fourth in save percentage and fifth in wins.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 4g, 1a, gwg, hat trick), Tyson Gilmour, Evansville (2 gp, 2a), Phil Elgstam, Huntsville (1 gp, 2g), Stephen Mundinger, Knoxville (2-0-0, 0.50 gaa, 0.985 save%, shutout), Garrett Devine, Peoria (3 gp, 4g, hat trick), and Brenden Stanko, Roanoke (2 gp, 3g, +3).

