Thunderbolts Sign Goaltender Jonah Capriotti

September 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Jonah Capriotti for the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Capriotti turns professional following a very successful career at the high school prep, junior, and college levels, beginning with two seasons at Salisbury School in Connecticut between 2015-2017. The native of Mount Hope, Ontario returned to his home province in 2017-18 to play for the OJHL's Wellington Dukes, posting a .923 save percentage and a 21-11-5 record in the regular season along with a .919 save percentage and 15-5 record in the playoffs to backstop the Dukes to an OJHL championship victory. Capriotti followed up this performance by winning another championship title in college hockey with Trinity College in 2018-19, and in two seasons at Trinity posted a total record of 16-5-3 and a .919 save percentage. Following the COVID-19 pause, Capriotti tended goal at the University of Prince Edward Island between 2021-2024, compiling a 28-26-0 record and .910 save percentage, and was named to the USports Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Conference Second All-Star Teams of 2022-23 and 2023-24.

"Coming from college, I'm ready to prove myself at the pro level. Ultimately, helping the team win is my main goal," said Capriotti on making the jump to the professional level with the Thunderbolts. Capriotti further remarked: "I chose to sign with Evansville because they are giving me an honest chance to prove that I can play at the pro level, allowing me to give my full effort into the hope of winning a championship at this level. I am super excited to get going and compete every night with this squad!"

Capriotti joins previously announced forwards Matthew Hobbs, Derek Contessa, Logan vande Meerakker, Kevin Hu, Adam Keyes and Vili Vesalainen, along with defensemen Dillon Hill, Joey Berkopec, Benjamin Lindberg, and Gehrig Lindberg on the roster heading into training camp.

