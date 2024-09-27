Mayhem Sign Forward Reller, Defenseman Graham

September 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that rookies Brandon Reller and Declan Graham have signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Reller, 21, a forward from Hanover, Minn., is set to make his professional debut when he suits up for the first time this season.

Reller has spent the last three seasons in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats and Oklahoma Warriors, scoring a total of 40 points (17g, 23a) in 94 career games.

He also previously played for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, where he suited up alongside notable NHL prospects Berkly Catton and Ty Cheveldayoff, scoring eight points (five goals, three assists) in his 49 games with the team.

Graham, 25, a defenseman from Etobicoke, Ontario, is also searching to make his professional debut this season.

Graham has spent the last four seasons at USports Wilfrid Laurier University, scoring 20 career points (2g, 18a) in 48 games.

Prior to his professional career, he spent four years with the Steinbach Pistons of the MJHL, scoring 105 points (14g, 91a) in 222 games played. He also previously played for the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA, on the same team as NHL players Quinn Hughes, Ryan McLeod, and Mackenzie Entwistle.

Reller, Graham, and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night through securing your season-ticket package today.

