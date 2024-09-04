Thunderbolts Sign Forward Kevin Hu

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Kevin Hu for the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Hu joins the Thunderbolts following two dominant seasons of senior hockey with the Plattsville/Woodstock Lakers of the WOSHL between 2022-2024, in which Hu won league MVP honors in back-to-back years by scoring a whopping 72 goals and 113 points in 44 regular season games. The Mississauga, Ontario native previously played junior hockey for the London Lakers of the GMHL in 2015-16 and 2018-19, along with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL between 2016-2018. Following his final season of junior hockey, Hu began playing senior hockey with the Tillsonburg Thunder of the WOAA in 2019-20 before the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, at which point Hu had finished with 3 goals and 9 points in 6 games with Tillsonburg.

"I feel that I am a well-rounded forward with strong offensive awareness but can also be relied upon in key defensive situations," replied Hu when asked about his style of play. "Looking into playing in the SPHL, the Thunderbolts organization popped out to me as a tough team to play against while also having a great team environment to be a part of, and I have heard nothing but great things about Ford Center and the other facilities in Evansville. I'm very excited to get started and to contribute as much as I can for the team!" In adding Hu to the roster, Coach Bes commented: "Kevin has proven at every level that he can score goals and can be counted on in every situation. With his offensive instincts and creativity, we are excited to add him to our lineup this season."

Hu joins previously announced forwards Matthew Hobbs, Derek Contessa and Logan vande Meerakker, along with defensemen Benjamin Lindberg and Gehrig Lindberg on the roster heading into training camp.

