Thunderbolts Host Macon this Weekend, Head to Quad City on Tuesday

January 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, IN: After a tough weekend against the Peoria Rivermen, the Thunderbolts look to take on the Macon Mayhem on home ice for the first time since last season's playoffs, before heading to Quad City on Tuesday.

Weekend In Review:

The Thunderbolts fell 4-0 to Peoria on Friday, and 6-1 on Saturday, with the Thunderbolts' goal coming from C.J. Blaszka.

The Week Ahead:

Evansville hosts the Macon Mayhem tomorrow and Saturday night, both games starting at 7:15pm CT. Saturday will be Jurassic Park Night, with special jerseys being worn and auctioned off following the game. On Tuesday the Thunderbolts have a 6:30pm CT game at Quad City, which you can watch on SPHL Live or listen for free on the Thunderbolts Official Smartphone App.

Scouting the Opponent:

* Macon Mayhem:

* Record: 18-8-3, 39 Points, 3rd Place

* Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. MAC: 0-0-0

* Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Trask (15 Goals)

* Leading Point Scorers: Jake Trask (28 Points)

* Primary Goaltender: Ian Sylves (5-4-1, .910 Save %)

The Mayhem would win a barn-burner against the Birmingham Bulls at home, 7-5, behind 2-goal and 3-point efforts from Jake Trask and Derek Sutliffe, and a four-assist night for John Siemer. Stathis Soumelidis would pick up a goal and two assists, while Henry Dill would make 18 saves in net for Macon. The next night Birmingham would avenge their loss with a 3-0 shutout over Macon the next night.

* Quad City Storm:

* Record: 9-16-2, 20 Points, 8th Place

* Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. QC: 2-4-0

* Leading Goal Scorer: Mitchell Mueller (10 Goals)

* Leading Point Scorers: Mitchell Mueller (18 Points)

* Primary Goaltender: Peter di Salvo (7-9-0, .909 Save %)

The Storm hosted the Knoxville Ice Bears on three consecutive nights this past weekend. On Friday, Quad City got goals from John Scully, Tommy Tsicos, and Skyler Smutek, but would fall 5-3. The Storm would win the game on Saturday in a shootout, 3-2, with the game-winning goal coming from Shane Bennett. Knoxville would emerge in the final game on Sunday, blowing out Quad City 9-2. Quad City visits Peoria on Friday and Saturday before hosting the Thunderbolts on Tuesday.

Transactions

* 1/11: Jake Schultz signed contract

* 1/12: Chase Nieuwendyk re-placed on 21 Day IR

* 1/16: Bo Driscoll placed on waivers

* 1/16: Max Mikowski signed contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their third season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

