Doug Price Appointed Commissioner of the Southern Professional Hockey League

January 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Doug Price has been named the league's new Commissioner.

Price has a long history with the SPHL and the industry, having spent 25 years in professional hockey. He has been with the SPHL for the past 10 seasons as Vice President of Hockey Administration. In that time, Price was responsible for most of the day-to-day operations for the SPHL.

"I am honored to have been given this opportunity and greatly appreciate the Board of Governors' confidence and sup- port," said Price. "I look forward to working with our member clubs and business partners to further the reputation of the SPHL while maintaining the vision that has allowed the league to reach its milestone 15-year anniversary this season."

Before Price joined the SPHL, he spent over a decade in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) office. During his time with the ECHL, Price was appointed as the league's first Director of Information. In addition, he worked four seasons with the Texas Wildcatters where he oversaw the hockey operations, ticket and public relations departments.

"After working with Doug closely for the last two months I found him to be like 'a breath of fresh air,' always willing to do what is [best] for the SPHL as well as the organizations within the SPHL," said Bob Kerzner, Chairman of the Board of Governors'. "I do not believe we could have found a better individual to be our commissioner and help move the SPHL forward in the future."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019

Doug Price Appointed Commissioner of the Southern Professional Hockey League - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.