Thunderbolts Gain Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Peoria

Peoria, Ill.: The Thunderbolts rallied twice to tie the game, and even took a brief lead over the Rivermen on Saturday night in Peoria, however the Rivermen managed to squeak by the Thunderbolts in overtime, 4-3. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 4th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

After Alec Baer gave the Rivermen an early 1-0 lead in the first period, Matthew Barron tied the game 1-1 from Timothy Faulkner and Aaron Huffnagle at 8:10. The second period saw Alec Hagaman putting the Rivermen back in front 2-1, along with two fights, with Kenny Britton taking down Peoria's Hank Sorensen, and Kristaps Nimanis getting the better of Rivermen forward Ben Assad. In the third period, Felix Sasser tied the game once again at 5:04 from Alexis Girard. With 3:38 remaining, Andrew Shewfelt scored to give Evansville their first lead from Faulkner and Barron, however the Rivermen tied the game 3-3 with 1:37 remaining to force overtime. Hagaman scored to win it for Peoria at 3:22 of overtime after multiple chances at both ends, as the Thunderbolts gained a hard-fought point out of the very close loss.

Barron finished with one goal and an assist, while Shewfelt and Sasser scored one goal each. Faulkner tallied a pair of assists, while Hank Johnson stopped 29 of 33 shots faced in net. These two teams meet again on November 23rd at the Peoria Civic Center.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

