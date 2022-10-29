Birmingham Bulls Game Day

October 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Pelham, Alabama - The Birmingham Bulls are back in action tonight, October 29th for their home opener of the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Birmingham comes into tonight's matchup carrying a 2-1 record. The Bulls lost their first game of the season last night against the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 in Huntsville.

Birmingham will host the Knoxville Ice Bears in their home opener with two faces that now dawn the red and black, that used to wear the orange, purple, and white. Stefan Brucato played five seasons in Knoxville while Stepan Timofeyev played in east Tennessee for the last two years. The duo both signed in Birmingham as free agents in the offseason.

Birmingham comes into their home opener with two of the top three point scorers in the SPHL through the first week and a half in the season. Carson Rose is tied for first place with Filip Virgil of Quad City, both with seven points this season. Newcomer Michael Gillespie is third in the league with six points after a stellar performance that included a first period hat trick in Vermillion County last weekend. Brett Ouderkirk of Knoxville is fourth in the league in points with six.

Knoxville picked up their second win of the season last night, with a 5-2 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen in Knoxville. The Ice Bears and Bulls both sit with a 2-1 record coming into their first matchup of the season between the two.

Birmingham Top Scorers (Through Three Games)

Carson Rose

2 goals. 5 assists. 7 total points

Michael Gillespie

4 goals. 2 assists. 6 total points.

Jordan Martin

2 goals. 3 assists. 5 total points.

Knoxville Top Scorers (Through Three Games)

Brett Ouderkirk

4 goals. 2 assists. 6 total points.

Justin MacDonald

2 goals. 3 assists. 5 total points.

Brady Fleurent

4 goals. 0 assists. 4 total points.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.