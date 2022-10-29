SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Fredrik Wink

Evansville's Fredrik Wink has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 16, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, October 28.

Wink was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind at 18:57 of the first period.

Wink will miss Evansville's game tonight against Peoria.

Peoria's Mitchell McPherson

Peoria's Mitchell McPherson has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized hit in SPHL Game 16, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, October 2.

McPherson will miss Peoria's games against Evansville (October 29) and Quad City (November 4).

