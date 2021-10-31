Thunderbirds Sweep the Thunder

October 31, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Winston Salem, North Carolina: The Delaware Thunder were looking for revenge in game two of the weekend series. The tilt started back and forth as both teams traded a few high danger opportunities. Both goaltenders Trevor Babin (Delaware) and Nick Modica (Carolina) made some big stops. Viktor Grebennikov was able to solve Trevor Babin at the 9:08 mark in period one to give the Thunderbirds the early lead. The Thunder turned on the jets after falling behind and just four minutes later tied the game. Dan Cangelosi scored his first pro goal on a hard-nosed play fighting off defenders and throwing a knuckle puck on goal. Â The game took a turn at the 15:33 mark, Cameron Dimmit potted a short-handed goal, and Carolina took a 2-1 lead in to the first intermission.

Â Â The Thunderbirds carried the momentum over to the second period, scoring just 1:58 in. Tory McLean scored on a brilliant feed from Blake Peavy to spring him. Joe Cangelosi added a to the lead mid-way through the second making it 4-1 Thunderbirds. The Thunder did not want to go away, Ryan Marker tallied a short-handed goal to cut the lead to two. Carolina pushed back to get their three-goal lead back and after some big saves by Trevor Babin Carolina found a way. Chris Hunt on a feed from Grebennikov restored the three-goal lead. Delaware trailed 5-2 after two.

Â Â The Thunderbirds turned it on early in the third scoring three goals in just over three minutes putting the game out of reach. Ryan Marker added one more late tally for the Thunder. Just like Friday the final was 8-3 Thunderbirds. Delaware heads home Friday to take on the Binghamton Blackbears at 7:30. Get your tickets at delawarethunder.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021

Thunderbirds Sweep the Thunder - Delaware Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.