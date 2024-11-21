Thunderbirds, Mitch Wilde Agree to Two-Year Contract

November 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Mitch Wilde to a two-year contract.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity. This is a team that I've always loved playing against. They consistently compete at a high level and bring it every night," Wilde said. "There's a level of professionalism you can feel in this group being on the other side of it and I can't wait to get started."

Wilde, 33, is a 10-year National Lacrosse League veteran who has had previous stops in Buffalo, Calgary, and New York.

The Brooklin, Ontario product appeared in 16 games for the Riptide during the 2023-24 season, posting five goals and nine points along with 47 loose balls and 12 caused turnovers over that span.

In 2019, Wilde took home his first NLL Cup as a member of the Roughnecks, winning the title with Thunderbirds teammate Tyson Bell.

Wilde has 136 career NLL games under his belt, where he has 43 goals and 114 points, 483 LB, and 80 CTOs.

