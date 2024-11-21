eero Announced as the Official Mesh System of the NLL

November 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced eero, a San Francisco-based Amazon subsidiary, as the new Official Mesh System of the NLL. As part of the collaboration, eero will also serve as the presenting partner of Seattle's NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Community and the entitlement sponsor of the League's annual award for most assists.

Providing cutting-edge Wi-Fi solutions that deliver speed and reliability that match the intensity and pace of the NLL, eero's support of the League's UnBOXed initiative marks a pivotal moment for the program. The Seattle Shipwrecks presented by eero are the second team to secure a local presenting partner, joining the Tampa Bay Snowbirds presented by Tampa General Hospital. The team's official logo reflects the city's vibrancy and energy, as well as its deep ties to the lacrosse community.

In addition, eero is expanding its presence across the League as the new entitlement sponsor of the "eero Most Assists Award". This prestigious honor will be presented to the player who leads the NLL in total assists during the 2024-25 regular season, celebrating teamwork and playmaking excellence.

"We are thrilled to join forces with eero, a company that shares our forward-thinking and bold approach to innovation," said Trent Schneider, NLL Senior Business Development Manager. "eero's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and fostering community aligns perfectly with our mission to grow the game of lacrosse. Through their support, we are excited to bring fans and players closer together, both on and off the field."

Sponsoring the NLL is a natural fit for eero. Connecting communities has been core to our mission for the last 10 years, and the NLL shares that sense of community, bringing fans and players together through the sport of lacrosse.

"We're big fans of the NLL here at eero, and can't wait to see who will be honored with our Most Assists Award later this year," said Laura Levine, eero Head of Global Brand & Marketing. "Supporting this community and helping it grow is so important to us - we're excited to watch this season unfold, we think it's going to be the best one yet."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 21, 2024

eero Announced as the Official Mesh System of the NLL - NLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.