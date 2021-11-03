Thunderbirds Loan McLean to Evansville (SPHL)

November 3, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, N.C. -- Thunderbirds winger Tory McLean has been loaned to the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL as of Wednesday, November 3rd.

McLean is in his first season with Carolina, having played in his first two FPHL games this past weekend against Delaware. In those two games, McLean scored his first FPHL goal and got into his first pro fight as well.

McLean was brought to Carolina via the Danville Dashers dispersal draft this past summer. Danville did not participate in the shortened 2021 season.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are 5-1-0-0 to start the 2021-2022 season. Their next game is Friday, November 5th against Vermillion County.Â

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021

Thunderbirds Loan McLean to Evansville (SPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.