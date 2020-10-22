Thunderbirds Foundation Donates $15,000 to the Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Springfield Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa presented a check of $15,000 to the Baystate Health Foundation for the Rays of Hope from proceeds raised by the sale of specialty pink jerseys worn at the 2020 Pink in the Rink Night last March this afternoon on the steps of city hall.

Each year since their inception, the Thunderbirds have held a Pink in the Rink Night to benefit the Rays of Hope, complete with participation by breast cancer survivors, pink ice, and pink specialty jerseys. The event has sold out each of the past four seasons, and has become a signature event in the area to raise awareness during the Spring months. This past season's event took place on Saturday, March 7th, and was again sold-out with a capacity crowd of 6,793.

"We at the Thunderbirds have been a dedicated supporter of the Baystate Health Foundation and the Rays of Hope from inception, and it's with great admiration for the fight against breast cancer that we are able to make yet another significant contribution to the cause in what has been a very difficult year," said president Nathan Costa. "Kathy, Michelle and the entire Baystate team have become like family to us, and we look forward to continuing this special partnership for years to come."

The Thunderbirds Foundation has contributed over $80,000 to the Baystate Health Foundation and the Rays of Hope through the proceeds of specialty jersey auctions from the annual Pink in the Rink Night.

"Baystate Health Foundation and Rays of Hope are so proud of our partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Pink in the Rink was one of the last times we had the ability to be all together this year and the memory of that evening is heartwarming. A huge thank you to the Thunderbirds organization, Thunderbirds Fans and our Pink Rays of Hope Army for your support that makes this generous donation possible. HOPE will never be cancelled. We look forward to our 27th Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure in our new virtual model this Sunday. "

The check presentation occured in association with the City of Springfield's Pink and Denim Day. Each year, the Mayor's office collects donations for the Rays of Hope, culminating in a day near the end of October where city employees can wear pink and denim to raise support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We all have family and friends who have battled this challenge. My administration is proud to stand with those affected and Baystate Medical Center in continuing to raise funds to cure and beat this medical challenge. This year is extra special and I wish to congratulate our very own Al Rodriguez and his lovely wife Jackie for being named Baystate Health's Rays of Hope chairs for 2020/2021. Such a wonderful and beautiful family who continues to show tremendous support not only to Jackie but to other breast cancer survivors too. Al, Jackie, and family good health and continued success," Mayor Sarno said.

Thought it may look a little different than in past years, the Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer will continue in a hybrid model for 2020. Supporters are encouraged to walk or run anywhere, any time, during the month of the October, ending with a Parade of Hope on Sunday, October 25th for all registered participants. For more information visit http://bayhf.convio.net/.

