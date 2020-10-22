Monsters Sign Forward Carson Meyer to AHL Contract

October 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the club signed forward Carson Meyer to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. Originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Meyer posted 17-14-31 with 26 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 35 appearances for the Ohio State University last year.

A 5'11", 181 lb., right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 23, supplied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 137 career NCAA appearances for Miami University and Ohio State spanning four seasons from 2016-20, helping OSU claim the 2018-19 Big Ten regular-season championship. Prior to his collegiate career, Meyer tallied 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 58 career USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16, helping Tri-City claim the 2015-16 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2020

Monsters Sign Forward Carson Meyer to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.