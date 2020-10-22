Monsters Sign Forward Carson Meyer to AHL Contract
October 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the club signed forward Carson Meyer to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. Originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Meyer posted 17-14-31 with 26 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 35 appearances for the Ohio State University last year.
A 5'11", 181 lb., right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 23, supplied 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 137 career NCAA appearances for Miami University and Ohio State spanning four seasons from 2016-20, helping OSU claim the 2018-19 Big Ten regular-season championship. Prior to his collegiate career, Meyer tallied 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 58 career USHL appearances for the Tri-City Storm spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16, helping Tri-City claim the 2015-16 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2020
- Monsters Sign Forward Carson Meyer to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Forward Carson Meyer to AHL Contract
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Thomas Schemitsch to AHL Contract
- Cavs, Monsters and Charge Announce Multi-Year Extension of Radio Broadcast Agreement
- Monsters Sign Forward Tyler Sikura to AHL Contract
- Monsters Sign Justin Scott, Dillon Simpson, Brad Thiessen to AHL Contracts