Thunderbirds Fall to Rush in Overtime

December 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







SASKATOON, SK -- The Halifax Thunderbirds dropped a heartbreaker in overtime, falling 9-8 to the Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre on Saturday night.

Dawson Theede led the team offensively with four goals and a pair of assists.

Warren Hill stopped 41 shots on the night.

The Thunderbirds came out of the gates strong, scoring a goal on their first possession of the contest. Mike Robinson buried a short-side bouncer to open the scoring. Despite an Austin Shanks tying marker, Thomas Hoggarth had the go-ahead goal, and Theede followed with a pair to make it 4-1 Halifax after one.

Brock Haley opened the scoring in the second quarter, getting his first of the game, but Theede and Randy Staats helped the Thunderbirds take a 6-2 advantage into halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same, as Theede got his fourth of the night while Zach Manns got one back for the hosts, making it 7-3 Halifax with 15 minutes to play.

Robinson nabbed his second of the night at the 12:50 mark of the fourth quarter, but that was the last the Thunderbirds had on the night. The Rush would slowly chip away at the deficit to end regulation.

Saskatchewan got out and pushed transition hard to end the fourth, and Manns was able to pot four straight goals to pull his team to within one 6:02 remaining in regulation. Levi Anderson would find the tying marker 21 seconds later. The two teams would stay deadlocked from there, sending the game to overtime.

Despite the back and forth in the extra frame, it was the Rush finding themselves on a man advantage, and Manns capped off the night with the winner to complete the comeback for Saskatchewan.

Now 0-2 on the season, the Thunderbirds face down another big challenge next weekend as they head on the road again to face the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena. Opening face-off is slated for 10:00 pm AT.

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 15, 2024

