Albany FireWolves Drop Overtime Thriller to Calgary Roughnecks

December 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany Firewolves' Ethan Walker Versus Calgary Roughnecks' Eli Salama

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves (1-2) fell 13-12 to the Calgary Roughnecks (2-0) in another dramatic overtime game at MVP Arena. The FireWolves have had a back and forth start to the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, but there has been no shortage of exciting play.

Dyson Williams scored the Teddy Bear goal in the second quarter that sent hundreds of Teddy Bears flying on to the MVP Arena turf. The bears will be donated to St. Catherine's Center for Children to be distributed to local kids for the holidays.

FireWolves scoring was led by Ethan Walker and Tye Kurtz who each had 3 goals and 3 assists on the night. Sam Firth had 4 points (1g, 3a), Dyson Williams produced 3 points (2g, 1a), John Piatelli put up 2 goals, and Will Johansen rounded out scoring with 1 goal. Alex Simmons dished out a career-high 6 assists and Eric Fannell had 5 assists.

The game began with a torrent of scoring with Kurtz scoring a minute and a half into the game making it 1-0. Calgary would answer less than a minute later to tie it 1-1, but the FireWolves would score two in a row from Piatelli and Kurtz to retake the lead at 3-1. The Roughnecks responded with a goal and the FireWolves answered with goals of their own as Walker scored two goals back-to-back to extend their lead 5-2.

The second quarter started out with Calgary getting one back on the power play to bring it to 5-3. Soon after, Williams let a rocket go from up top that found the back of the net and unleased the Teddy Bears for the FireWolves holiday Teddy Bear Toss that brought the score to 6-3. The Roughnecks would get one back and the first half would end with Albany leading 6-4.

In the third quarter, the teams battled for the advantage and the FireWolves would get on the board with Firth finding the net to make it 7-4. Calgary converted on the power play a few minutes later to keep the score close at 7-5, but Walker would add another to bring it to 8-5 to end the quarter.

The final quarter was one of the most chaotic and exciting in FireWolves history but would see a wild turn of events. Albany started the quarter on the penalty kill, but Johansen would streak down the floor to score a shorthanded goal 9 seconds in to extend their lead to 9-5. The Roughnecks came back to convert on the power play to bring it to 9-6. The FireWolves worked to extend their lead and Piatelli would send a quick stick shot in that gave them the 10-6 lead.

In a prime example of the unpredictability of sports and ability of a player to have a hot hand, Calgary's Dane Dobbie would score the next 4 consecutive goals to tie the game at 10-10. However, the FireWolves showed their resilience and would respond with a rocket shot from Kurtz to take back the lead 11-10. A minute later Dobbie scored again to even the score. Only 34 seconds later Williams shot in a quick stick to again retake the lead for the FireWolves at 12-11. But Dobbie was relentless as he scored the tying goal with less than a minute left to send the game to overtime. After a FireWolves opportunity to win it that was stopped, Dobbie would score his 8th goal of the night and Albany would fall 13-12.

The FireWolves will have a bye week before returning to action on the road against Halifax on Saturday, December 28 at 6 pm ET at the Scotiabank Centre. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

The FireWolves next home game will be Saturday, January 4 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night which honors the life of Tucker Williams who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014. Las Vegas head coach Shawn Williams is the father of Tucker and FireWolves player Dyson Williams is Tucker's brother.

Get your tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.

