Thunderbirds, Camden Smith Agree to Deal

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Camden Smith to a one-year contract.

"Camden is another guy who set records for his school and has a great deal of potential," Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi said. "He has tremendous footwork and a great shot. We are looking forward to getting him to camp to compete for a spot on our roster this season."

Smith joins the Thunderbirds after being selected by the franchise in the sixth round (92nd Overall) in the 2023 NLL Draft. He returned to college to finish his final NCAA season with the College Of Saint Rose.

A West Springfield, Massachusetts product, Smith has played box lacrosse all over North America, spending last summer with the Paper City Oaks of the North American Box Lacrosse League. He led the entire league in scoring last summer, posting 41 goals and 61 points in 13 outings.

At Saint Rose, Smith was one of the best players in the nation when it came to finding the back of the net. In 2023, he posted a 50-goal campaign before bettering that mark this past spring with 52 goals and 62 points.

Smith finished as the program's all-time leader in goals (146) and points (168) across 61 games.

This summer, the 24-year-old made the move up North to play for the Snake Island Muskies in Senior B. He also spent time with the Muskies in 2022, where he played in three games.

"I am extremely excited to join a top calibre team in the Halifax Thunderbirds," Smith said. "I am eager to get out there and learn from the most established and skilled players in the game in front of the best fanbase across the league. I can't think of a better place to start this next chapter."

