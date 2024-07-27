Bandits Ink Constantopoulos to One-Year Deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed goaltender Evan Constantopoulos to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Constantopoulos (6'6", 230 lbs., 9/10/2004) was selected by the Bandits in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft and was a member of Buffalo's practice squad for the 2023-24 season. He also spent the 2023-24 season playing with the Oakville Buzz Jr. A program in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL). The Oakville, Ontario native played in 14 games, recording a goals-against average of 8.56 and a save percentage of .837. Constantopoulos ranked fifth in goals-against average among goaltenders that saw at least 150 shots during the 2023-24 campaign in the OJLL.

