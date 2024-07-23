Thunderbirds, Aaron Woods Agree to One-Year Extension

July 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Aaron Woods to a one-year contract extension.

"It's great to have Woodsy in the fold for another year. His work ethic is contagious and we are expecting him to take another step forward this year," said Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager, Scott Campbell.

Woods, 29, made a splash during his first National Lacrosse League season in 2023-24 after cracking Halifax's roster out of training camp.

The Courtice, Ontario product scored 14 goals and 32 points in 11 games for the Thunderbirds, finishing the year seventh in team scoring.

Woods played in 14 games this summer for the Cobourg Kodiaks, finishing with 16 goals and 30 points over that span.

"Last year was such an amazing experience, and I am beyond excited to be back in Halifax," Woods said. "I'm looking forward to getting back with the team and playing in front of the best fan base in the league."

