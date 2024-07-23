Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Jackson Reid to a Two-Year Contract

July 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a two-year contract with Defenseman Jackson Reid, pending league approval.

Reid provides depth for the hardworking FireWolves defense. His speed and skill set also allows him to contribute in the FireWolves transition game as he is always a scoring threat running down the floor.

"Jackson is very athletic and progressing in game IQ with every opportunity he gets," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "Our goal is to make him a full-time NLL player and he is definitely on that path."

The Guelph, ON native was acquired by the FireWolves via trade from Panther City in 2022. In two seasons with Albany, Reid has tallied 12 points on 2 goals and 10 assists, 69 loose balls, and 13 caused turnovers.

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.