Thunder to Host ALS Night January 28, 2023

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce the addition of ALS Night to its lineup of specialty Nights for the 2022-2023 season. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet.

Learn more about ALS at https://www.als.org/understanding-als/what-is-als.

The Thunder is proud to support the ALS foundation as well as several other important causes. The Thunder's complete list of speciality nights is :

Military Appreciation Night - November 12, 2022

Star Wars Night- December 17, 2022

First Responders Night- January 14, 2023

ALS Night - January 28, 2023

Cancer Awareness Night- February 25, 2023

St Patrick's Day- March 24, 2023

Autism Awareness Night- April 8, 2023

