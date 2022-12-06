Save the USFL Video Archive

Thunder to Host ALS Night January 28, 2023

December 6, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release


The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce the addition of ALS Night to its lineup of specialty Nights for the 2022-2023 season. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet.

Learn more about ALS at https://www.als.org/understanding-als/what-is-als.

The Thunder is proud to support the ALS foundation as well as several other important causes. The Thunder's complete list of speciality nights is :

Military Appreciation Night - November 12, 2022

Star Wars Night- December 17, 2022

First Responders Night- January 14, 2023

ALS Night - January 28, 2023

Cancer Awareness Night- February 25, 2023

St Patrick's Day- March 24, 2023

Autism Awareness Night- April 8, 2023

