Thunder Signs Young Sniper Watts

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Brayden Watts for the 2020-21 season.

Watts, 21, turns pro after playing a five-year junior career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. A native of Bakersfield, California, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward is coming off a solid season where he registered 61 points (29g, 32a) in 61 games for the Raiders. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g, 93a) in 315 games during his junior career.

In 2018-19, he helped lead the Vancouver Giants to the WHL Championship series, registering 38 points (12g, 26a) in 57 regular season games and added 10 points (7g, 3a) in 22 playoff games. Watts was then traded before his overage year to Prince Albert.

