Kamerin Nault Returns for Third Season in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that third-year forward Kamerin Nault has re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Nault returns to Greenville for a third season in the Upstate. The 6'2", 194-pound forward achieved a breakout season with 16 goals and 32 points in 40 games last season. Additionally, he played one game with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

"I'm excited to get back to playing hockey, especially getting to do so in front of the fans in Greenville," Nault said of his re-signing.

"Kamerin is a dynamic forward who plays with pace and intensity throughout his game," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "Nault is great on the forecheck and battles hard all over the ice. His compete level is also an exciting component for us. He has produced consistently over the last two years for Greenville and we are excited to have him back."

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Nault has played in 60 games for the Swamp Rabbits over the last two seasons, earning a near point-per-game average with 28 goals, 25 assists, and 53 points. He turned professional with Greenville during the 2018-19 campaign following three seasons of Canadian college hockey with the University of Manitoba in USports. With the Bisons, he registered 16 goals and 26 points in 46 games. Prior to his collegiate career, Nault played four seasons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with his hometown Winnipeg Blues, averaging nearly a point-per-game with 203 points (98g-105ast) in 208 games. He won the 2014 MJHL Championship, in addition to 2016 Second All-Star Team honors.

