Thunder Rocks Wolves to Another Loss
December 27, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
The Watertown Wolves were back in action after the Christmas break looking to secure a win against the Delaware Thunder.
Added to the lineup for the Wolves was defenseman Dillon Hill.
The first period saw the Wolves start hot, drawing two penalties. However, the Thunder would go on to score a short-handed goal, after missing on several scoring attempts.
The Wolves continued to out shoot the Thunder, with Aaron Taylor keeping them in the game. Anton Kalinin would go one to score a short-handed goal. Wolves Dominik Bogdziul would go on to score the Wolves first goal of the game.
Thomas Munichiello and Weng To would pop to quick goals. The Wolves would come back hard with Joe Deveny and Kyle Powell scoring to quick goals. With the net empty the Wolves went hard to put the puck in the net but the final effort was for not. The Wolves finished with 58 shots on net.
