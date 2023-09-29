Thunder Introduces Julia Phillips as New Athletic Trainer

September 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the hiring of Julia Phillips as the team's new athletic trainer.

Phillips comes to Wichita after spending the last two years as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Wenatchee Wild, which is now a member of the Western Hockey League.

Phillips attended the University of Central Florida and graduated in 2018 with a Bachelors in Science degree in Health Sciences. She is a certified athletic trainer and a member of the Professional Hockey Athletic Training Society.

In 2021, Phillips graduated from UCF with a Masters in Athletic Training and received the Excellence Award. In 2019, she interned with the Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.