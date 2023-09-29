Solar Bears Announce New Mobile App, Website Ahead of 2023-24 Season

September 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team's new mobile app for Apple and Android devices is now available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and new website through Patchboard at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

The Solar Bears have partnered with FanThreeSixty to develop their new mobile app. FanThreeSIxty partners with high school, collegiate, and professional teams, as well as live entertainment venues to enrich fan data. The new mobile app can be downloaded at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/app or by searching the Apple App Store and/or Google Play Store for "Orlando Solar Bears " or "Solar Bears".

The new Solar Bears website, designed by Patchboard, is designed to streamline user capability by being optimized for mobile and tablets, and provide fans with in-depth game day information in the "Day of Game Bar".

The new app is designed to access the team roster, news, and mobile ticketing platform through Ticketmaster, as well as mobile food ordering, and Solar Cam, an interactive selfie function that allows fans to interact while attending the game. Fans may also watch or listen to the games through the Solar Bears Hockey Network by watching on ECHL.TV through FloSports and listen live through Mixlr, as well as viewing Shades' favorite merchandise at the Team Store.

If you already have the Solar Bears App downloaded, all you have to do is update your app in the App Store or Google Play to get access to the new app. Fans downloading the app are encouraged to use their Ticketmaster account to login into the app for a seamless ticketing experience.

Any users experiencing issues with the new Solar Bears mobile app are encouraged to call the Solar Bears executive offices at (407) 951-8200. For more information, please visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/app.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.